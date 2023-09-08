DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on a major road through North Yorkshire today (September 8).
National Highways Yorkshire say two of three lanes will be closed throughout the day on the A1M southbound in North Yorkshire between junction 53 at Scotch Corner and junction 52 to Catterick to allow for emergency resurfacing works to take place.
They say it follows a substantial spillage of offal.
Drivers are being told to expect delays on the approach.
