A FIRE has been started deliberately in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their firefighters were called out at 6.05pm last night (September 7) to Water End in Clifton, York.
A service spokesman said: "Acomb crew were called to a small fire in the open.
"The fire was out prior to our arrival and an inspection was carried out.
"The cause was deliberate."
