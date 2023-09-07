Store bosses today announced they are committed to a new long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK, which will see the company invest billions of pounds into the UK economy.

Aldi is now Britain’s fourth biggest grocer and one in every ten pounds spent at British supermarkets goes through its tills*.

The retailer is also the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK, attracting customers from every major competitor as people switch to Aldi for its low prices.

READ MORE:

With two thirds of Brits shopping with the discounter, Aldi is aiming to open more stores in more parts of the UK to meet growing demand. It will open another 20 new stores before the end of the year, as part of its £1.3bn two-year investment plan.

Its bid to open 500 new stores to reach its target of 1,500 means the company is on the hunt for more locations across the UK.

The sites listed in North Yorkshire that it seeks are in York, Harrogate and Scarborough.

Aldi currently has three sites in York, at Fulford Road, Waterland and Kathryn Avenue, Huntington.

It also has two sites in Selby, three in Harrogate/ Knaresborough, one in Ripon, one in Thursk, one in Sherburn and one pin Pocklington. It does not have a store in the Scarborough area or at Malton.

Today's 1000th opening was in Woking, Surrey.

Aldi UK and Ireland CEO, Giles Hurley, said: “Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.

“Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.

“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”

Aldi opened its first UK store in Stechford, Birmingham, in 1990.

To help with its expansion, the company is offering a finders fee to those who help it find suitable sites.

Aldi said on its websites: "We are continuing to add to our store portfolio and 2022 allowed us to open many more stores.

"Our ambitious property investment and property development programme plans to continue our growth, so we’re always looking for great new sites and existing commercial properties.

"Find Aldi an appropriate property and we’ll offer you an amazing 1.5% (freehold) or 10% (leasehold) finder’s fee*."