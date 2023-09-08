A hostile vehicle mitigation scheme – brought in by the previous Liberal Democrat/ Green administration – means bollards are being installed at several locations.

A senior councillor and council officers shared additional detail about vehicle access and bollards on Shambles in advance of work starting.

A drop-in session was held on September 6 in Shambles market for businesses, traders and members of the public.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), York BID and appointed contractor CR Reynolds were also in attendance.

Neil Ferris, director of place at City of York Council, said: “We recognise and apologise for the impact that this essential work is having on businesses and residents in the city centre.

“We have worked hard with the contractor to maximise safe public access – often in confined spaces - and to minimise the length of time the work will take while meeting standards and without adding significant costs to the programme.”

The council said most of the traders spoken with were in support of the scheme and added their agreement that overall safety was worth what the council called ‘short-term inconvenience’.

Matthew Kaplan, owner of The Cheesecake Guy shop on Shambles, said: “This work is a necessity.

"It’ll be a bit of a nuisance, but people will still find their way into the Shambles. It’s not going to affect Christmas so I’m not going to fret about it.”

Vehicle access will remain via Kings Square along with six out of the seven access points.

The council said access from Pavement will be temporarily denied in order to protect workers and members of the public.

It also said the base of bollards will be finished in stone, like ones already installed on High Petergate.

The work has been designed to minimise the number of bollards but still protect those using the street.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, executive member for economy and transport, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to talk to us, the vast majority of whom understood why we’re doing this essential security work across the city centre.

“It will remove the need in future for the temporary barriers that detract from the charm of the Shambles.”

Installation work has already been completed at Lendal, High Petergate and High Ousegate/Spurriergate.

Completion is expected soon at Goodramgate and St Andrewgate.

Work at the All Saints/Pavment junction and the bottom of Parliament Street will take place early in 2024.