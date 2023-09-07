North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened at Gear4music, Kettlestring Lane, on May 31, and involved the theft of a high-value saxophone.

A police spokesman said: "Despite ongoing enquiries into the incident, the suspects are yet to be identified.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they may have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230098753 when passing on information.