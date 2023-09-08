The spectral figures will appear in the city as the Ghosts in the Gardens Autumn trail makes a return.

Organisers at York BID (Business Improvement District) say this year's trail will feature more ghosts than ever before, with translucent 3D sculptures skilfully formed from wire mesh by local design company, Unconventional Design.

Visitors can expect to see monks, Vikings, and even a phantom peacock.

Eva Deprez takes a photograph of 'Highwayman and Horse' that formed part of the Ghosts in the Gardens display in Museum Gardens in the York in 2022. Picture: SWNS

The 39 sculptures will be installed in 14 different locations across the city: Museum Gardens, The Artists' Garden, Treasurer’s House, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, Middletons Hotel, St Anthony’s Garden, Barley Hall, Shambles, Clifford’s Tower, the Judges Lodgings, DIG, the Castle Museum, the Edible Wood and Library Lawn.

York BID says Ghosts in the Gardens is a free and family-friendly activity for all ages and is a great way to experience York's rich history and folklore.

READ MORE:

The trail will run from September 23 to November 12, 2023. The installation won the Best Place-Marketing Award at a national placemaking conference last year.

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: "We're thrilled to bring back Ghosts in the Gardens for its third year. This event is a great way to experience York’s history in a unique way and learn about some of the city's past residents."

The Ghosts in the Gardens display in Museum Gardens in the York in 2022. Picture: SWNS

Clare Palmer, creative director at Unconventional Designs, said: "It’s a real privilege to provide the sculptures for this unique project. Our talented artists enjoy making them and seeing them enjoyed by so many visitors.”

Ghosts In The Gardens celebrates the people and animals that have lived in York over the past 2,000 years, from historical figures to the Museum Garden’s beloved squirrels.

York BID originally launched Ghosts in the Gardens as a fresh approach to events around Halloween.

It also sought to strengthen the connection between people and place by bringing York’s unique history to life.

Leila Zilch views 'Knight' that formed part of the Ghosts in the Gardens display in Museum Gardens in the York in 2022. Picture: SWNS

It launched in 2021 in partnership with York Museums Trust, with 10 ghosts in York Museum Gardens.

By 2022 it had grown into a six-week installation, featuring 25 ghosts across six city centre locations at Treasurer’s House, The Merchant Adventurers Hall, Middletons Hotel, The Artists Garden, Barley Hall and St Anthony’s Garden.

For more information about Ghosts in the Gardens, please visit www.theyorkbid.com.