Athletic Peanut Butter has launched three flavours of its peanut butter into Holland and Barrett: Silky Smooth, Manuka Honey and Sea Salted.

The company says the peanut butter is high in natural protein, high in fibre, palm oil free and is plant based.

It comes in individual 90g pouches and allows you to squeeze the peanut butter straight into your mouth.

Athletic Peanut Butter is made in a factory in Thirsk, that opened in 2022 and has 5 staff making the healthy snacks.

The venture is part of a portfolio of brands and companies launched by York-based experienced entrepreneur and former international rugby player Charlie Simpson-Daniel.

Athletic Peanut Butter says it wants to “unleash the power of peanut butter from glass jar prisons and dusty cupboards “ and “break free natures ultimate superfood.”

READ MORE:

Health experts say natural peanut butter is high in protein, with ‘healthy fats’ making it a ‘superfood’ for the active.

The company says it is ‘sustainable and ethical’ using recycled packaging and ensuring its supply chain is ethical too.

Athletic also donate 2p per pack to charities investing in youth sport and athletic programs.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said "We are delighted to expand on our H&B relationship with the launch of Athletic Peanut Butter.

“With our company's heritage in international sport, healthy eating is very important to us, especially when combined with natural ingredients.

“This is why we have invested in manufacturing all our own peanut butter in Thirsk where we have focused on making a very smooth peanut butter that offers consumers on the go 21g of natural protein with ingredients that consist of Peanuts, Honey, Sea Salt and Coconut Oil. Most importantly it tastes fantastic!".

Development Chef Joe Hepworth added: “Our team has worked tirelessly to perfect the texture and taste of our peanut butter, and we are confident that it will quickly become a customer favourite.

“Made from high-quality peanuts and without any added sugars or preservatives, our peanut butter is a healthy and delicious choice for anyone looking for a tasty snack. We can't wait for customers to try it out and let us know what they think!”

The peanut butter follows other recent product launches from Charlie, as reported in the Press.

They include sister company I Vow To The My Country now supplying wagyu burgers to 1000 Iceland Stores.

This deal followed another sister company, Lions Kingdom also supplying ostrich steaks and wild boar burgers to 1000 Iceland stores.

Holland and Barrett also stock the Wizard’s Magic brand of chocolate, which also forms part of the Heroes Journey portfolio of companies and brands owned by Charlie and his brother James Simpson-Daniel.