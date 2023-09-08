Kieron Lewis Smith had travelled 60 miles from his home and had £2,000 worth of cocaine in his pants, according to police estimates.

The 20-year-old North-Easterner put the total value as “rather lower”, the court heard. Calum McNicholas, prosecuting, said police were on the lookout for Smith’s car as they believed it to be involved in drug supply.

When they saw it parked outside a Sainsbury’s convenience store in Harrogate with Smith and another man in it on May 4 at 4pm, they pounced.

Smith told them he had cocaine on him, and they found 28 bags of the Class A drug in his underwear. They also confiscated two iPhones they found in the car.

When they interviewed him about the drugs the 20-year-old claimed “he had forgotten they were down his trousers,” said the barrister.

He told police: “He had only been in Harrogate 10 minutes before being arrested.”

Smith agreed one of the iPhones was his but refused to provide its PIN so police could download its contents and check them for evidence of drug dealing.

Police told the CPS they estimated the value of the drugs to be £2,000, but, said the barrister, there appeared to be no evidence to support that claim in the prosecution papers.

Judge Tim Clayson said Smith estimated the drugs’ value to be “rather lower”.

Smith of Park Avenue, Coxhoe, County Durham, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply it to others. He was made subject to an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 46 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

The judge, quoting a probation report on Smith, said he was easily led and had made a “poor choice of friends”.

He told Smith: “You are someone who is still growing up. You have had a difficult background. You need some real assistance to try and find your way.

"You will have to leave this kind of behaviour. You sort this out and you can have a good life for yourself and everyone else, or next time, and there will be a next time (if you don’t) you will end up serving quite a substantial sentence of imprisonment.”

Ian Mullarkey, defending, said Smith had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty during his first appearance before a court. He gave no further mitigation after the judge said he would suspend the prison sentence.

The prosecution accepted Smith was dealing drugs to fund his own habit.