A Dogs Day Out Fundraiser had been planned for Sugar Hill Farm, Stockton Lane, York, on Saturday, September 9.

The event was set to raise cash for The Brain Tumour Research Charity.

However, organisers True Pawtential Dog Training and Behaviour says the event has been cancelled amid fears the weather will be too hot for dogs.

In a post of facebook they said temperatures in some places could hit 30C on Saturday, which is "unsafe for your dogs".

The post added: "We would not run our regular classes in such temperatures so it wouldn't be right to expect you to bring your dogs in such heat.

"We take the welfare of your dogs very seriously and so whilst we are very disappointed, we hope you appreciate that we have made this decision with your dogs best interests at heart.

"We are looking to rearrange the event for Spring next year and we will update with more details as soon as we have them.

"Thank you for your understanding. Please stay safe with your dogs this weekend."

The Met Office says the heatwave in York will continue throughout the latter part of the week, with temperatures forecast to hit 26C on Friday, 27C with sunshine on Saturday and cooling slightly to 25C on Sunday.

Official heatwave criteria has been met for much of England and Wales, with temperatures likely peaking around 32C in the south or southeast in the next few days, the Met Office said.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: “While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions have already been met for much of England and Wales, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to continue to see some unseasonably high temperatures.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north. It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

Temperatures across York are set to fall next week, with 22C forecast for Monday, 19C for Tuesday and 17C on Wednesday.