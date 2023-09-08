The convenience store is on the High Street near Church Lane in Carlton and is open from 7am to 10pm daily,

It offers daily essentials, including freshly baked bread, local produce, and takeaway Costa drinks, plus parking for 20 cars.

Energy usage in store is reduced by a fifth due it installing fridge doors throughout due and the store will also provide soft plastic recycling and a free water bottle refill station.

Carlton is the most northernly food store to have been opened by the society so far.

Already, the branch is raising money through the co-operative’s Community Champions scheme, with funds going to Up For Yorkshire’s YO8 Youth Club, Selby’s only drop-in youth club offering a range of activities – from air hockey and X-Box to DJ workshops and football.

There’s also a food bank collection point inside with all donations going to Selby and District Trussell Trust Foodbank.

Store manager Lyndsay Kane said: “We’ve got a fabulous team, a fantastic store, and I’m just really excited to serve the community of Carlton. We’ve had some great feedback already, everyone seems really pleased with what we’ve got to offer!”