THIEVES have raided a work van in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened on Stonefall Avenue in Starbeck in Harrogate at about 2pm on Wednesday, July 5 close to Papa John's Pizza on the junction of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road.
Read next:
- Crash on main road in York cleared
- Sex assault in York - police release CCTV
- Outstanding nursery near York closes its doors
A police spokesman said: "Items were taken from the van belonging to a telecomms engineer who was working up at a height.
"It involved two men, the first man is a white man, 16-20-years-old, 5ft 8” tall with short ginger hair.
"He was wearing dark blue jeans and a black jumper.
"The second man is white, about 30-years-old, and 6ft tall and was wearing a black jumper and jeans.
"If you recognise the men in the images below, please get in contact."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joseph.havercroft@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230124365.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article