North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened on Stonefall Avenue in Starbeck in Harrogate at about 2pm on Wednesday, July 5 close to Papa John's Pizza on the junction of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road.

A police spokesman said: "Items were taken from the van belonging to a telecomms engineer who was working up at a height.

"It involved two men, the first man is a white man, 16-20-years-old, 5ft 8” tall with short ginger hair.

"He was wearing dark blue jeans and a black jumper.

"The second man is white, about 30-years-old, and 6ft tall and was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

"If you recognise the men in the images below, please get in contact."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joseph.havercroft@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230124365.