In total, there were 100 venues that received such impressive titles throughout the country.

Hedgehog at Studford Luxury Lodges in York and Doodale Cottage in Malton were just a few of the names listed across the region.

The ROSE Awards which are now in their seventh year, recognise the accommodation providers across England who give visitors the best customer experience.

They celebrate the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, where the owners, management and employees provide world-class service to their visitors.

North Yorkshire winners at VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2023– who are they?





This year, there were 16 locations in North Yorkshire to win at the VisitEngland ROSE Awards.

As well as places in Malton and York; Pickering, Scarborough, Whitby, Harrogate and Helmsley are also featured – the full list is below:

Ashcroft, Wraycroft Cottages, Richmond (self-catering)

Cote Ghyll Caravan & Camping, Northallerton (holiday park)

Doodale Cottage, Malton (self-catering)

Flag Cottage, Leyburn (self-catering)

Hedgehog at Studford Luxury Lodges, York (self-catering)

Holme View, Lundholme Farm Cottages, Ingleton (self-catering)

Laura's Cottage, Pickering (self-catering)

Newfield Hall, Skipton (guest accommodation)

Penthouse 501, The Sands, Scarborough (self-catering)

Riviera Town House, Scarborough (guest accommodation)

The Dairy, Cottage in the Dales, Leyburn (self-catering)

The Leeway, Whitby (guest accommodation)

The Old Vicarage, Leyburn (guest accommodation)

Tryst Cottage Ingleton, Ingleton (self-catering)

Warren Forest Park, Harrogate (holiday park)

YHA Helmsley, Helmsley (hostel)

On Tripadvisor, the holiday accommodation sites have also been highly recommended.

Hedgehog at Studford Luxury Lodges in York has a current rating of 5/5.

One visitor said: “I went along with my wife, 2 sons, daughter in law and grand daughter. This is a fantastic place. With only 6 lodges no one is overlooked and you are surrounded by trees with a grassed area at the front. Everything is all in very good taste right down to the crockery.

“With a Sauna, hot tub and lovely out door seating area you don't need more. All 3 bedroom have their own on suite. We stopped in lodge 2 Hedgehog, but they all looked great. No need to go anywhere else. All rooms and lounge had flat screen TV. The lounge TV is massive.”

Meanwhile, Doodale Cottage in Malton has a full 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

This person commented: “What a beautiful place to stay. Spacious, spotlessly clean and so well equipped. We were made so welcome by Sally & Roger and everything was perfect. Being taken to meet the other ‘residents’ at the farm was an added bonus: the Highland cattle were very welcoming!”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

The award recipients include all types of accommodation from B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering to parks, campsites, glamping sites and hostels.

They cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

VisitEngland advisory board member Nadine Thomson said: “The ROSE Awards celebrate and champion the accommodation businesses across England who go above and beyond in their customer service to guarantee visitors have amazing experiences.

“There truly is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England and these awards also highlight the exceptional variety on offer.

“From our wonderful English inns and pubs with rooms, to glamping, camping and farm-stays in beautiful countryside and coastal locations. From traditional B&Bs and self-catering cottages to luxury boutique accommodation, there really is something for everyone.”

See the full list of VisitEngland’s 100 ROSE 2023 winners on the VisitEngland website.