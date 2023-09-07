Portakabin employs around 750 people in York, 300 in production, making a variety of buildings.

These include products that could replace classrooms that have been forced to close due to problems with their concrete.

This week, the government annoounced 147 affected schools.

A Portakabin spokesperson comments: “As the market leader, we are often approached by Government to advise on how offsite construction could be used to solve challenging situations, such as temporary buildings for an urgent need.

"In the past, we have provided a variety of buildings as part of an emergency response, and we continue to offer solutions when and where they are needed most.”

READ MORE:

The Department for Education says it cannot say too much about how Portakabin or other similar suppliers of such buildings may be used as contracts are presently being signed.

However, a source told the York Press that the government is enlisting several providers of temporary accomodation to help with the crisis.

Portakabin was 'just one' of the number of companies the department has contacted.

"We are confident we have enough supply to cover the issue," they said.

The source expected more details would be released in future.