There was heavy traffic due to a crash after 2pm today (September 7) on the A1036 Fawcett Street - part of the one way Fishergate Gyratory and close to the Edinburgh Arms pub.

An ambulance and an emergency response vehicle were at the scene for some time after the incident.

It's believed a bike may have been involved.

The end of Kent Street is already closed because of drainage and resurfacing work and one lane of the gyratory, which had been closed, reopened just after 3pm.

A crash on the A1036 Fawcett Street (Image: Haydn Lewis)