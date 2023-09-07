A rural pub in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park is York CAMRA's Town and Country Pub for Summer 2023.
Recently, a coach of 15 members visited The Feversham Arms in Farndale, north of Kirbymoorside, to celebrate this.
Presenting the plaque, Marcus Hodgson said: "The Feversham Arms won the award because it is a superb pub that serves top quality local beers and is popular with the local community and day visitors alike.
"It is run by the grand couple, Alan and Rachel (Forster) , who do an excellent job keeping this pub held in such high regard.
"It also helps that the pub is located in a beautiful village famous for the daffodils in the spring and located in the wonderful North Yorkshire Moors National Park. It is a perfect as a base for hiking or just enjoying a few pints”.
Making a day of it, the CAMRA members also enjoyed four pubs in Kirbymoorside, the Black Swan, White Swan, George and Dragon and the Kings Head, plus the Royal Oak at Gillamoor and the Brew Tap of the Helmsley Brewing Company.
York CAMRA, who stages its annual beer festival in St Lawrence Church next week, is running a similar visit to the Easingwold area on October 28 to present a plaque to the White Bear, Stillington.
