The incident happened near the city centre, in the early hours of Saturday, August 12, when a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who has not been identified.

Officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as he may have information that could assist the investigation.

If you recognise him, please call North Yorkshire Police - dial 101, and quote reference 12230151214, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A man police want to speak to after a sex assault in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)