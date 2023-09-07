POLICE are appealing for information after a sexual assault in York.
The incident happened near the city centre, in the early hours of Saturday, August 12, when a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who has not been identified.
Officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as he may have information that could assist the investigation.
If you recognise him, please call North Yorkshire Police - dial 101, and quote reference 12230151214, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article