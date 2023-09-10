Magistrates went ahead with their cases, convicted them and passed sentence on them, including disqualifying them from driving.

Matthew McCartan, 26, of Riverside Close, Barlby, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving a car without insurance and without a licence in Leeds. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Two were banned by Harrogate magistrates.

Euan Buckland, 24, of Olympia Crescent, Barlby, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A658 near Harrogate. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Babar Amjid, 27, of Commercial Street, Norton, was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly committing an offence.