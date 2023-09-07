Just a quick reminder for people who are celebrating Sir Keir Starmer’s new Cabinet: many of them are people from Tony Blair’s cabinet who sanctioned a war costing thousand of lives - including our own personnel - and wasted billions of pounds in the process.

He later passed the buck to Gordon Brown who in his wisdom sold our gold reserves at rock bottom price only to bankrupt the country and leave a note for the incoming Government: ‘Sorry, no money left’.

TJ Ryder, Acomb, York