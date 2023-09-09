Robin Allen, 41, of Ingsgarth, Pickering, was banned from driving for three years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving when he was twice the legal limit on Leas Lane, Pickering on August 6. Scarborough magistrates fined him £140 and ordered him to pay a £56 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Two drivers were banned at York Magistrates Court.

Decebal Tolontan, 25, of Usher Lane, Haxby, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman by careless driving on York Road, Haxby, on September 26, 2022. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and banned from driving for 12 months. The injured person had to be airlifted to hospital following the crash and at the time he was entenced, Tolontan was serving a prison sentence for other offences.

Anna Desousa, 66, of Howard Link, Rawcliffe, was banned from driving for 42 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving when three times the drink drive limit. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitation activities and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, a £161 fine and a £114 statutory surcharge.