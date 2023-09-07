Rural wind farms I REFER to the recent news that it is to become easier to get planning permission to build wind farms in the countryside.
Like it or lump it, this must happen if we are to survive as a species on planet Earth. Earth survives, but if we chuff it up, we don’t!
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here