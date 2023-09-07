When Victorian architects designed the station they specifically incorporated a portico to allow passengers (first by horse-drawn carriages and then by motorised vehicles) to be set down or picked up while protected from all weather. Projecting glazed canopies were subsequently added to protect people just outside the portico waiting for trams; later buses.

In the latest scheme of things this portico is to be done away with and the space enclosed so that new retail pods can be put in to sell more tat to passengers.

Travellers in future will have to go outside, completely unprotected in rain, sleet, snow and occasionally hot sunshine to connect with onward transport.

This is not a transport improvement but a destruction of the integrated facility that was an integral part of the original concept of this railway station.

It is supposed to be a Grade II*-listed building. These unnecessary, unjustified and damaging changes should not be happening.

Matthew Laverack, Architect Lord Mayors Walk, York