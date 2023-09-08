Taking place on Sunday, September 17, the event is inspired by France’s famous Marathon du Medoc, a 26-mile trail across the French wine region.

The Marathon du Malton is Yorkshire’s very own mini version; a food-filled 10k, starting and finishing in Malton’s Market Place.

Participants can enjoy the views of the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside while sampling a range of delicious local offerings from producers hailing from Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

With three race options on offer to complete the 10k course plus a party atmosphere in the Market Place for spectators, there’s something for everyone at this fun-filled day.

Here’s a breakdown of the different ticket types for the Marathon du Malton 10k:

‘The Malton 10k’ (‘Le Sans Arret’) is for the keen runners who just want to run. There are no food stops on this one to distract you from the road ahead, it’s just you verses the cloc' This race starts at 10.45am and is perfect for more serious runners.

Next up at 12.30pm is ‘Le Classique’ 10k – the ultimate fun run. Widely popular amongst visitors, this is the main event with entrants encouraged to pace themselves and feast on the delightful food and drink stops along the way.

Finally, ‘L’escargot’ 10k is perfect for those in the mood for a relaxed stroll while savouring the food and beverages on offer. Whether you want to bring your four-legged friend (on a lead) or your entire family - everyone is welcome. This one is not a race at all, you can go at a snail’s pace if you want, it sets off at 12.40pm.

For the foodies, Malton’s very own Talbot Hotel is there to whip up amini roast beef and Yorkshire pudding with a hint of horseradish.

Since partaking in a 10k is sure to work up a sweat, participants in Le Classique and L’escargot are encouraged to quench their thirst, kicking off with a toast of French wine and on the finish line you will be greeted by Malton Brewery who will be serving up a refreshing Yorkshire Pudding beer.

If you have a sweet tooth that needs satisfying, look no further – Malton’s finest artisan food producers will be available. Master Pâtissier, Florian Poirot, will be serving up his famous hand-crafted macarons while The Patisserie will be located on The Gallops to provide brownies and almond tarts.

Alongside all the delicious food and drink, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep spectators happy too. Participants are also encouraged to partake in fancy dress – with an award for the best costume on offer.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Visit Malton, said: “This is not actually a marathon, it’s a stunning 10k course providing a food-filled day of fun, with some truly delicious food and drink stops along the way - so whether you're a regular runner looking for a new 10k track to try and beat your PB, or you're a foodie looking for a different kind of day out, the Marathon du Malton 10k course offers something for everyone."

Tickets range from £15 - £35. To book tickers, or for more information, head to the Visit Malton website: https://www.visitmalton.com/marathon-du-malton.