Derek Smallwood passed away peacefully at his home in Market Weighton on Monday (September 4) aged 82.

Born in Salford in 1940, Derek moved to York in 1964 after meeting his York "lass" and wife of 38 years, Marion.

Derek was elected a North Yorkshire County Councillor in 1985 and York City Councillor in 1990. He then became a councillor for City of York Council when that authority was created in 1996.

He was Lord Mayor of York from 1998 to 1999 - and his son Chris Smallwood said he regarded one of his most notable achievements as reviving and revitalising the Christmas lights in the city.

Derek opens up a new Year 6 classroom at Badger Hill Primary School during his time as Lord Mayor (Image: Newsquest)

Derek became an honorary Alderman on retiring through ill health in 2007. Having lost his wife Marion in 1999, Derek remarried to Gwen in 2003.

In his early years in the city, Derek was branch secretary of the Transport and General Workers Union (TGWU) at the York West Yorkshire Bus Company.

In his later years, Derek was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and spent the last few years of his life in Market Weighton with Gwen.

He leaves behind Gwen, children Debbie, David, Chris and Jennie, as well as step children Jonathan and Danny, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at York Crematorium on Thursday September 21 at 12.20 pm.

City of York Council has announced that the flag above the Mansion House will fly at half mast on the day of Derek’s funeral, as a mark of respect.

Derek was Lord Mayor when the Mansion House last closed for a refurbishment in 1998 (Image: Newsquest)

Derek was Lord Mayor at the time that Mansion House last closed for a refurbishment in 1998 - and he took it all in his stride.

While the Mansion House was being revamped, his official residence was a two-up, two-down in Upper Newborough Street, a narrow terraced street behind the York City football ground at the time, off Burton Stone Lane.

He told The Press at the time: "I don't yet know what the arrangements would be if we had royalty visiting York. I have no idea whether I'll be able to use part of the Mansion House for entertaining.

"I can't very well invite them home because there isn't enough space in the lounge for all the bodyguards."