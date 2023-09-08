Plans are already taking shape to stage an even bigger pet show next year following the success of Tower Vets’ Dog Fete in the city.

Around 700 people turned out for the fun day, which was organised by the York veterinary practice to celebrate man’s best friend with a host of canine-focused activities.

One of the fete’s most popular features was the dog show, with classes to include all kinds of canines, from scruffiest mutt to best biscuit catcher and dog who looks most like its owner. Prize winners then went head-to-head, with Lilly Coll and her pet Teddy crowned ‘best in show’.

A 'have-a-go-agility' activity was held on the day (Image: Tower Vets)

Tower Vets teamed up with York Dog Park who brought their hay bale racing competition, among other activities. Other attractions included the have-a-go-agility and behaviour clinics, while members of the veterinary team were on hand to answer pet healthcare questions.

Owners and fans of 14 breeds, from Rottweilers to Retrievers and German Shepherds to Spaniels, had the opportunity to socialise at special meet-ups, while there were also stalls selling pet goodies and street food.

Lucy Jarvis, of Tower Vets, said: “We had a really great turn out. There was a real buzz with lots of people enjoying the sunshine, some lovely dog meetings and all the socialisation activities.

Team members from Tower Vets enjoying the Dog Fete (Image: Tower Vets)

“Our busiest time was just before lunch when York Dog Park was packed with dogs trying out the agility. The seating around our main ring was full as people gathered to watch the judging of the best rescue category in the dog show, while a pack of Poodles and Poodle crosses were meeting in our breed meet-up area. It was fabulous.

“We're delighted with how the Dog Fete went. We had fantastic weather, such a wonderful bunch of people turned up in good spirits and some amazing businesses were involved.

“Most of all we loved meeting so many familiar doggy faces and being introduced to so many new ones too, we hope to see more of them in the future. We've already got plans to make it bigger and better next year.”

A variety of prizes were handed out on the day (Image: Tower Vets)

The free event on the Knavesmire raised more than £1,070 for Tower Vets’ Stray and Wildlife Fund, which helps the practice look after ill and injured wildlife and pets that don’t have an owner to care for them.

Tower Vets said its branches in Fulford Road, Haxby and Acomb have recently been providing urgent veterinary care for lots of birds and hedgehogs brought in, highlighting how important the Stray and Wildlife Fund is.

"The fund allows us to provide critical veterinary care to animals in desperate need and ensures we can do everything possible to help them when there's no one else to care for them," Lucy added.