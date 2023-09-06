A SPATE of burglaries have been reported in two York suburbs.
North Yorkshire Police say there's been an increase in burglaries in Clifton and Heworth.
A police spokesman said: "These areas have been targeted the most, with most burglaries taking place early evening and late at night.
"We've made several arrests and local police teams have this as a priority.
"It doesn't take much to make your home safer."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article