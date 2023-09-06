A SPATE of burglaries have been reported in two York suburbs.

North Yorkshire Police say there's been an increase in burglaries in Clifton and Heworth.

A police spokesman said: "These areas have been targeted the most, with most burglaries taking place early evening and late at night.

"We've made several arrests and local police teams have this as a priority.

"It doesn't take much to make your home safer."

 

 