John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell pub in Fossgate, has set up a petition calling on City of York Council to pedestrianise the popular street.

Supporters believe the move would help to ensure cleaner air in the city centre, improve access and boost businesses by allowing outdoor tables and chairs.

Under the Health Protection Regulations brought in during the Covid outbreak in 2020, businesses had the opportunity to trade outside. John said Fossgate was transformed into a "beautiful street" with outdoor seating which residents and visitors enjoyed during the summer months.

John Pybus, landlord of The Blue Bell, has launched the petition to pedestrianise Fossgate (Image: Newsquest/Michelle Sorrell)

But he said concerns over access for people with disabilities have now prevented most businesses from trading outside.

Speaking on the petition page, John said: "At a time where hospitality businesses are under financial threats never before encountered, these businesses need external trading areas more than ever.

"These businesses are part of our community and owned by local people. As such, we also share concerns over disabled residents and visitors at our businesses. We believe that the best solution - and one that satisfies everyone's needs - is to fully pedestrianise Fossgate.

"If there were no vehicles on the street, there would be more than enough room to accommodate pavement café licences and the needs of our local disabled community. Furthermore, local residents, employees and visitors to Fossgate would benefit from cleaner air to breathe and a greatly improved environment.

Russell Carr, owner of Kiosk cafe in Fossgate (Image: Staff)

"City of York Council - please put this long-running saga behind us and do the right thing. Pedestrianise Fossgate for the good of everyone."

Businesses in the street including Marzano, Cosy Time, Remedy, Diane's Ice Cream, The Blue Bell, Rise, Kiosk, Everest Gurkha, Fossgate Social and The Hairy Fig support the petition.

A spokesperson for the Kiosk cafe said it "relies heavily" on outside seating to bring in the extra money to keep running.

They said: "We want York to be a fun, exciting and thriving city that champions small, independent businesses. We think a pedestrianised Fossgate would keep this dream alive.

"We don't know if this petition can change the minds of the council, but we live in hope."

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of the council and executive member for economy and transport, said councillors will now review decisions in the light of the petition.

Cllr Kilbane said: "In 2017 the council reversed the traffic flow as part of half a million pound investment in the street and this has greatly improved the environment for residents and businesses.

"At that time pedestrianisation was considered but there are significant challenges due to the access to properties off Fossgate, the availability of Blue Badge parking and ability to turn delivery vehicles around in the street.

"I have discussed this with local councillors and will continue to explore all possibilities with residents and business. The petition will also be taken into consideration as we develop a transport and movement plan for the whole city later this year."

The petition currently has more than 1,400 signatures.