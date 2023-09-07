Laura’s Cottage at Whitethorn Farm in Cropton, near Pickering, started life as a barn before being transformed into a fabulous self-catering holiday home which has welcomed hundreds of families since taking its first guests in 2008.

It’s a labour of love for owner Ann Eddon who is passionate about sharing her love of this beautiful part of the Yorkshire Dales which attracts visitors from across the world – with regular visitors from Germany, Norway, Australia and America. Ann always aims to make each visit a special experience for her guests.

The cottage is a single-story barn building which has been transformed and fitted out with beautiful fittings and furniture – high quality linen and furnishings make it a real home from home for visitors, as well as little touches like home-baked treats to welcome guests.

Ann’s famous welcome home made scones feature in guest’s glowing reviews, as well the warm but unobtrusive welcome that visitors receive at Laura’s Cottage. The popular cottage is a member of Farm Stay which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

The VisitEngland Rose Award in Recognition of Service Excellence was announced at a special ceremony held in Surrey this week to celebrate those in the tourism industry who give their guests the warmest of welcomes. Recipients include all types of accommodation from B & B and guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, camp sites, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings.

Nominations for the Award are based on a variety of feedback – including the annual VisitEngland quality assessment, customer feedback direct to VisitEngland and online customer reviews. The final judging panel also look out for those little touches that sets the winners apart.

Laura’s Cottage already has Gold Award, Five Star status from VisitEngland and Ann is delighted to be one of only 100 businesses across the country to be selected in the 2023 Rose Awards which were announced on Tuesday September 5th.

Ann said: “We are so grateful to receive the Rose Award from VisitEngland – we have guests who visit us regularly and have become friends, as well as those who are coming to us for the first time and I always want to give them the same warm welcome and experience when they come to Laura’s Cottage.

“This is our family farm and of course our home, and we aim to make it a home from home for our visitors as well – so to achieve this high standard really makes us all feel very proud.”

To find out more about Laura’s Cottage visit https://laurascottage.co.uk/ and for more information about the Rose Awards go to www.visitbritain.org and here https://www.visitbritain.org/visitengland-announces-winners-2023-rose-award