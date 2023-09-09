Our journey takes in a vanished church, a former hospital - and a parade of elephants.

The church is St Maurice’s, which was demolished in the 1960s. The former hospital is the York County Hospital, which stood just off Monkgate and was for many years York's main hospital (many of the casualties from the York Baedeker Raid of April 29, 1942, were treated there). It closed after the 'new' York Hospital opened in 1977.

And the elephants? They were photographed in 1908 and were part of Sanger’s Circus parade, apparently.

The street's name comes from the monks once attached to York Minster. And Monkgate even has Roman connections - it roughly follows the line of a Roman road from York to Derventio, a Roman fort and settlement beneath today's Malton.

Many of today's photos come from Explore York's wonderful Imagine York archive at images.exploreyork.org.uk/