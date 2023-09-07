The council's children’s services were visited on two consecutive days from August 1.

The headline findings were that senior leaders created a culture across the council in which care leavers (any adult who has spent time in care) are given a high priority status.

The regulator also said care leavers are very will supported by staff, with whom they have trusted and stable relationships.

Areas for improvement included the consistency and recording of case supervision and key decision-making in young persons’ lives and keeping the pathway plans up to date when care leavers' needs change.

Martin Kelly, director of children’s services at the council, said: “I’d like to pass on my thanks to the whole team for their continued commitment to young people leaving care in the city.

“I’m particularly pleased that our young people spoke so highly of the pathway team, describing them as dependable, reliable, and committed.

“Developing trusted, lasting, and meaningful relationships helps us to provide ongoing support and mentoring that is so vital to young care leavers.”

Any young person preparing to leave care who has been looked after by the council is put in touch with the pathway team after various needs such as practical skills, finances, accommodation and education or further employment are considered.

Care leavers told inspectors that the pathway team goes ‘above and beyond’, with young people being supported through significant life events and staff celebrating individual care leaver’s successes and achievements that were important to them.

Read next:

Full list of Wilko stores set to close this month revealed

York bus routes will continue to run without subsidy

B&M - which operates in York - strikes deal for 51 Wilko stores

Inspectors also identified that young people receive high levels of emotional and practical support, for example to attend appointments, help to learn new skills and in setting up home.

In March this year, research published by the University of York showed that care leavers face ‘acute challenges’ in transition to adulthood.

They face barriers and disincentives to work including low minimum wage rates which can be more of a burden for those without parental support.

Jo Dixon, from the university’s school of business and society said there was scope to implement dedicated employment opportunities for care-experienced young people.

She said: “Utilising corporate parenting and corporate social responsibility in this way will benefit care-experienced young people and the local labour market.”

Read the Ofsted letter to CYC here.

Read more from the University of York report here.