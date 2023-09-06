North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the boy died following a collision in Catterick Garrison last night (September 5).

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called by the ambulance service at 5.49pm to Somerset Close following a report that a child pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a white Land Rover Discovery Sport.

"Tragically, the boy died at the scene from his injuries.

"The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"At this time, no arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle is assisting us with our enquiries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch."

Anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch if they can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of the vehicle or the collision itself.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12230168003.