In the week parliament returns after the summer recess, Labour candidate for York Outer Luke Charters has questioned the commitment of his rival, sitting MP Julian Sturdy.

Using Hansard records, Mr Charters says Mr Sturdy has made 103 spoken contributions since the last General Election in 2019, compared with 1089 such contributions from York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell over the same period.

The candidate said: “Julian Sturdy is over 10 times less active in Parliament than Labour’s hardworking MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, measured by spoken contributions.

“On key issues Mr Sturdy has remained silent, such as the river pollution York has seen in the past year, or how his party have cut council budgets resulting in York being the least well-funded council per person in the country. It’s clearly time for a change in York Outer.”

He added: “The residents of York Outer deserve an MP who works tirelessly for them and who puts their interests first. Being from York, and now raising my own family here, I’ll be the hardworking MP we desperately need”.

However, Mr Sturdy, says contributions in the chamber are just one way of measuring an MP’s activity.

“ While important to get matters on the record, they only offer a short often scripted exchange with Ministers rather than an opportunity to discuss the nuances of legislation or a local issue,” he said.

The Conservative MP of 13 years says to ensure York’s voice is heard, he finds it more productive to go directly to the minister, with in writing or in person.

This week, Mr Sturdy has met with the Veteran’s Affairs Minister about a constituents case, and the Minister of Rail to discuss Haxby Station a proposed footbridge at Copmanthorpe Level Crossing.

Similarly, before summer recess, the MP met the Minister for Primary Health three times about the closure of Bupa Holgate Road dental practice. He is now arranging a meeting with him and representatives of all GP practices in York Outer.

Mr Sturdy said: “These meetings can lead to quicker action as the Minister is immediately brought up to speed, which is why the most common response from a Minister to a question in the Chamber is requesting a meeting at a later date to discuss matters further.”

Such quick action, he says, was shown this summer when he met the Economic Secretary to the Treasury about a constituents’ fears over access to cash. Weeks later, the Treasury instructed banking regulators to issue guidance to protect free-to-use ATMs.

Mr Sturdy added: “Parliament is a vast building of 1000 rooms and, while I appreciate the Chamber is the most public of those rooms, it is only one small component in my job to represent my constituents.”