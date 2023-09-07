The Archbishop said he remembered the Queen's 'life of service with great thanksgiving'.

Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cuillwick, meanwhile, said the statue of Queen Elizabeth on the West Front of York Minster would 'forever remain a mark of the city's gratitude and respect for the life of our longest-serving monarch'.

York Minster itself will be marking the anniversary with prayers throughout the day and during Evensong at 5.30pm.

Queen Elizabeth died at 3.10pm on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle. She was 96, and had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

Her death was announced publicly at 6.30pm that day, sparking an unprecedented outpouring of grief and a prolonged period of national mourning.

The Archbishop of York, who met the Queen several times in his role as a senior member of the Church of England, made reference to the grief which swept the nation in his tribute today.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth II when he was previously Bishop of Chelmsford (Image: Agency)

"One year on from the death of Her Majesty The Queen we remember her life of service with great thanksgiving and draw strength from the inspiring ways we drew together as a nation to honour her," he said.

"I will never forget witnessing the thousands of people queuing each day across London to pay their respects. I chatted with many of them. Prayed with a few. Even sung a song and helped order a pizza for one or two. They were extraordinary days and demonstrated what is best in us.

"We are one nation and one humanity. We too must live lives of service. May Her Majesty The Queen rest in peace. And God save the King.”

Cllr Cullwick added: "As we reach the First anniversary of the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II we find ourselves reflecting on her life of service to the nation, the Commonwealth and to the world.

"And this week we are prompted again to give thanks for her remarkable 70 years of dedication to her calling.

"The statue now installed on the west front of York Minster will forever remain a mark of the city's gratitude and respect for the life of our longest serving monarch."

A spokesperson for York Minster said prayers would be held at the cathedral all day tomorrow for both The Queen and her son and successor, King Charles III.

Prayers would also be said during Evensong from 5.30pm, which members of the public who wished to pay their respects were welcome to attend. "We would love that," she said.

Queen Elizabeth II had been the longest-reigning monarch in British history and was still carrying out official engagements as she neared 100.

The late Queen Elizabeth II (Image: Agency)

Just two days before her death, on September 6, 2022, she had officially appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

The very next day, on September 7, royal doctors ordered her to rest. Then rumours regarding her health began to circulate early on the morning of September 8.

Members of her family rushed to be at her bedside in Balmoral, but she died at 3.10pm.

News of her demise and the accession of Charles as King was announced to the world by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm that evening.

Tributes poured in from across the globe. US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill said 'Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy', while French president Emmanuel Macron called her 'a friend of France'.

In York, a condolences page opened by the York Press was inundated with tributes.

John Jones, of York, said: "As a Royal Navy veteran I was so proud to have served you. You put the 'Great' into Britain. We will never forget you're unswerving service for our country. Rest in peace Elizabeth the Great."

Leon Cook, of York, added simply: "Thank you for your service Ma'am."

Andrew Brunton, also from York, caught much of the national mood when he wrote: "She's been my Queen all my life. A constant majestic figure. Rest in peace. You deserve it."

Over the next 11 days, the 'London Bridge' plans in the event of the sovereign’s death were put into place.

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured with processions, vigils, a lying in state, a grand state funeral in Westminster Abbey and a poignant committal service in Windsor.