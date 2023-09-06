North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened at Mount Parade in Harrogate at around 1.30am on Thursday August 9 - and involved damaged to a block of flats.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230149604 when passing on information.