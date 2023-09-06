North Yorkshire Police officers said it happened outside the Main Street Nightclub in Selby at around 1.30am on Friday August 4.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries have been carried out and police are now releasing an image of a man they need to identify."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1152 Sam Potts.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230146268 when providing ant details.