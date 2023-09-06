The countdown is on to the annual Heritage Open Days festival, the country’s largest festival for history and culture which is returning with the theme “creativity unmatched” for 2023.

The festival is from the September 8 – 17 and has an array of sites across York taking part, all of which are free to attend. As the festival approaches, here is a list of some of the top events happening in York.

Beningbrough Hall

Following the reopening of the ground floor rooms after a £2.3million project and almost 2 years of closures, the hall is opening it’s doors on both Friday September 8 and Saturday September 9 between 10am-5pm.

Enjoy the walled garden as well as the newly installed pergola by architect Andy Sturgeon as well as an inside view of the art and furniture that tells the Hall’s story, no booking is required.

Beningbrough Hall

The Catacombs at York Cemetery

Under the chapel in York cemetery, it’s catacombs are being opened to the public in a rare treat for history fans. On Sunday, September 17, enjoy free guided tours every 30 minutes between 12pm and 2pm on the day. Along with the tour of the catacombs, enjoy a walk around the cemetery to witness some of the unique architecture and art it holds. Those who have pre-booked get priority on the tours. Book here.

York Cemetery (Image: Newsquest)

Stained glass challenge

Should you fancy yourself as a medieval artist or you and some friends are looking for some evening entertainment, All Saints North Street are offering an interactive event that may be just up your street.

The challenge will see you play the part of artists in 1410, who have been asked to paint a stain glass window for a popular merchant family, The Blackburn’s. Through gathering clues about the family and discovering the themes of your design you’ll be up against the clock to win the prized commission, a York Gift Card.

The events take place on both September 11 and 13, booking information can be found here.

Stained glass from All Saint's North Street (Image: Newsquest)

Living History day - Bedern Hall

On Sunday, September 10 between 10.30am-4pm. Re-enactment group Frei Compagnie will take you back to the 15th century. For those wanting to enjoy medieval food, arts and crafts and costumes this day will be the perfect family day out, no booking required.

Bedern Hall

Nunnington Hall

For a behind the scenes tour of a historical hall that has been a sanctuary for over 300 years, the house and collections team at Nunnington Hall are opening their doors on the September 15-17. Between 10.30am and 5pm with no booking required.

Archaeology on prescription – Willow House

As the end of excavation season nears at the care home Willow house, their event on Saturday 16th September promises to be an interesting and hands on day with site tours and a first-hand look at their discoveries. The programme Archaeology on Prescription has been an award winning effort to positively impact the mental health and wellbeing of York residents and has no prior booking required.

For further information on the events above as well as a wider list of what’s on in York. Please visit the heritage open days website.

Finds from the dig at Willow House in York (Image: Newsquest)