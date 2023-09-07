Edward Wilson, 26, and James David Featon, 27, were among a crowd of mostly young men filling the upstairs room of The Finkle pub in Finkle Street, Selby, after 11pm, said Judge Simon Hickey at York Crown Court.

Also in the crowd was a third man who had been drinking since 7.30pm that evening.

There was a lot of pushing and shoving going on, said the judge after viewing CCTV from the pub.

Vincent Blake-Barnard, prosecuting, said an exchange of words led to glasses being thrown. Wilson and Featon were involved in an incident in which the third man ended up on the floor.

Featon was then caught on CCTV kicking him.

The third man had needed surgery to a lip injury and had other facial injuries but appeared to have made a full recovery.

Wilson’s barrister John Batchelor said: “Alcohol affected everyone in the case. It is a classic case of the effects of alcohol.”

Wilson, 26, of Cleavland Court, Thorpe Willoughby, and Featon, formerly of Flaxley Road, Selby and now of Roughaw Road, Skipton, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Featon, who has previous convictions for motoring matters was made subject to a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 120 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay the complainant £500 and a statutory surcharge.

Wilson, who had no previous convictions but does have a caution for a non-violent offence, was made subject to a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay the complainant £200 compensation and a statutory surcharge.

Barristers for both said neither had any other convictions for violence before or since and the incident had been on October 1, 2021.

Mr Batchelor said Wilson had over-reacted to the situation that confronted him.

York Crown Court heard Wilson told police the third man had insulted him.

Graham Parkin for Featon said he didn’t remember kicking the man on the floor. He had not thrown any glasses or beer bottles. He had originally acted in self-defence but had gone too far.

Mr Blake-Barnard said Wilson and Featon had been in drink and the third man had been visiting pubs in Selby with a friend all evening before arriving at The Finkle.

Wilson told police he had walked past the third man who had called him a name and he had then shoved him. He didn’t accept causing the injury.