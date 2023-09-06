North Yorkshire Police say a man was bitten by a dog on Mill Lane in Knaresborough at about 9.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

A police spokesman said: "The dog’s owner had four or five dogs of different breeds, which were black and light colours.

"He was described as a man in his 50s wearing a plaid grey or white jacket.

"The man who was bitten was injured during the incident."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and provide reference number 12230163476.