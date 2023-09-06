The University of York wants to build the houses and test their air quality inside and its impact on human health.

One would be built to current building standards, with the other built to extremely high energy efficient passivhaus standards.

The reserved matters application to City of York Council concerns an undeveloped site at the junction of Baird Lane and The Pathway, east of Anne Lister Residential College (I Block).

The proposed INTERdisciplinary Facility for IndOoR Air Quality and Health ReSearch (referred to as INTERIORS) would look at the effects of indoor pollution and what changes might be needed in technology and behaviour to improve the air inside them.

Planning documents said: “The proposed facility is amongst the first of its kind in the UK and will create a step change in experimental capability in this field.

“It is another exciting development for the University’s Campus East and carries the potential to quantify the impact of human activities and indoor material and product use on the generation of indoor air pollutants in a realistic environment.”

The houses would also “provide the evidence base for rigorous policy-making and put the UK at the forefront of indoor air quality research globally.”

If approved, both buildings would be the same 81m2 size and external appearance. They would be 2- storeys high with a flat room containing solar PVs.

The application continued: “Internally, they will be a mirror image of one another, containing a semi-open plan living space on the ground floor with kitchen, dining and seating areas and a downstairs toilet. Upstairs there will be 3 modest bedrooms and a house bathroom.”

Between the two buildings, a single-storey lab would provide office space for up to 4 university researchers and academic staff to undertake their work using a variety of sophisticated equipment.

Recommending approval, the application said the design of the buildings will not make them appear over domestic and they can be perceived as a research facility.

It also concluded: “The proposed Interdisciplinary Research Centre is amongst the first of its kind in the UK and will create a step change in experimental capability in the field of indoor air quality research.

“The proposal offers an excellent use of an area of Cluster 1 that did not form part of the original phase of development and is underutilised at present. The proposed facility is of an appropriate scale in relation to its neighbours.” it continued.

“It is a modest proposal that complies with the principles of the Interdisciplinary Facility for Indoor Air Quality and Health Research,” the application also added.