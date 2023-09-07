Staff from Ward 22 of York Hospital said they twice had to call in security staff to help them with Chelsea Forsyth and eventually had to dial 999.

They then kept her in a side room with the door held shut against her until police arrived.

A staff nurse said at one point the 26-year-old patient told the nurses to “drop down dead” and that she had punched her shoulder, causing her pain, but she had continued working.

“It was a busy ward, you have just got to carry on with your job,” she told the jury.

The nurse in charge of the ward said Ms Forsyth had pushed her.

Ms Forsyth had also used racist language to a nurse on the ward.

The jury heard two psychiatrists had declared Ms Forsysth, formerly of Selby, mentally ill and therefore unfit to plead.

They made findings of fact that she had committed the acts of two charges of assaulting emergency workers and one of racially abusing a nurse. A finding of fact is not a criminal conviction.

Judge Simon Hickey made a guardianship order enabling North Yorkshire Council to compel Ms Forsyth to live in a residential home.

“She is clearly incapable of providing instructions or acting in her own interests,” he said.

“A guardianship order would provide, as everyone agrees, long term care on a statutory basis to provide the care and support she clearly needs. It is the best way for the public to be safe and her to be safe.”

He thanked the council for arranging the placement, given the difficulties “all local authorities are working under in terms of financial restraint”.

At an earlier hearing, The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said psychiatrists had declared that Ms Forsyth’s mental illness was not sufficient for her to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Ms Forsyth had been remanded in custody from January to May by York Magistrates' Court following an incident in a Selby hotel on two charges of assault and one of a public order offence.

That court heard there was no accommodation available for her outside prison.

Psychiatrists declared she was unfit to plead. She was released on May 5 after she was found to have committed the acts leading to the three charges and the court decided there was no order it could make.

The jury at York Crown Court heard staff at York Hospital found her sleeping in a hospital corridor on the night of May 8/9.

Concerned for her welfare, they admitted her to Ward 22 for observation.

Early the next morning, she started misbehaving towards staff.