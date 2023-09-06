ADMINISTRATORS for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close this month - but the list does not include the York or Selby shops.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed last month to oversee the insolvency of the discount retailer.
A rescue deal was not secured for the whole of the business.
Wilko operates at Clifton Moor in York and has a site at Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby.
These stores are not included in the list of 52 closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 or Thursday, September 14.
Edwin Williams, joint administrator at PwC said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.
“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”
The closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies and the BBC has said that staff at the affected shops were told at 10am this morning (September 6).
A further 269 job losses at support and distribution centres were announced last week.
B&M, which operates in the same marketplace, bought up 51 other Wilko stores for up to £13 million, in a deal announced yesterday (September 5).
There is no word yet on the future of the 300 or so stores that remain.
It is thought that HMV owner Doug Pitman is still in discussions with PwC over a deal to save many of the remaining stores.
The following Wilko stores will close on Tuesday, September 12:
Acton
Aldershot
Barking
Bishop Auckland
Bletchley FF
Brownhills
Camberley
Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Falmouth
Harpurhey
Irvine
Liverpool Edge Lane
Llandudno
Lowestoft
Morley
Nelson
Port Talbot
Putney
Stafford
Tunbridge Wells
Wakefield
Weston-super-Mare
Westwood Cross
Winsford
The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday, September 14:
Ashford
Avonmeads
Banbury
Barrow-in-Furness
Basildon
Belle Vale
Burnley (Relocation)
Clydebank
Cortonwood
Dagenham
Dewsbury
Eccles
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Hammersmith
Huddersfield
Morriston
New Malden
North Shields
Queen Street Cardiff
Rhyl
Southampton – West Quay
St Austell
Stockport
Truro
Uttoxeter
Walsall
Woking
The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday, November 14, as part of a relocation.
