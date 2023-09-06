PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was appointed last month to oversee the insolvency of the discount retailer.

A rescue deal was not secured for the whole of the business.

Wilko operates at Clifton Moor in York and has a site at Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby.

These stores are not included in the list of 52 closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 or Thursday, September 14.

Edwin Williams, joint administrator at PwC said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies and the BBC has said that staff at the affected shops were told at 10am this morning (September 6).

A further 269 job losses at support and distribution centres were announced last week.

B&M, which operates in the same marketplace, bought up 51 other Wilko stores for up to £13 million, in a deal announced yesterday (September 5).

There is no word yet on the future of the 300 or so stores that remain.

It is thought that HMV owner Doug Pitman is still in discussions with PwC over a deal to save many of the remaining stores.

The following Wilko stores will close on Tuesday, September 12:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday, September 14:

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton – West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking

The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday, November 14, as part of a relocation.