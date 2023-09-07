From Sunday (September 10), the National Trust Treasurer's House tucked away behind York Minster will offer a new way to explore on a 'Turning Back Time' tour.

Treasurer’s House is one of York’s hidden gems. Built on the site of the former Treasury to the Minster, it was developed from three separate buildings into one property.

Tours of the historic spaces - and the story of Mr Frank Green who created the place we see today - have contributed towards recent Traveller’s Choice Awards by TripAdvisor and Trip Expert in 2022 and 2023.

Treasurer's House in York (Image: Joanne Parker)

In 1897, Frank Green, the grandson of a wealthy industrialist, bought Treasurer’s House and created a lavish show-home. Mr Green built a large collection of fine antiques, art and furniture. This was the first house ever given to the National Trust complete with its collection.

For regular visitors looking for a reason to return, the new tour offers a new way to visit with more pieces added to the jigsaw or it’s the ideal choice for visitors who simply love history. Until the end of October, Sunday tours will be 'Turning Back Time'. The one-hour guided journey through the historic rooms focuses on the lives and legends of some of the past residents of Treasurer’s House.

A National Trust spokesperson said: "Home to astronomers and politicians, generals and gentry, divided and brought back together over the years, Treasurer’s House has passed through many hands. On occasion the ripples of history made their way into - and occasionally out from - this tucked away corner of York.

Visitors study an artefact in Treasurer's House (Image: Chris Lacey)

"Mr Green loved history, so much so, that he invested huge sums of money to create today’s Treasurer’s House. In buying this and other properties in York he helped to preserve elements of York’s past for future generations. In this new tour delve into that past, meeting names you may have heard of and some you probably haven’t.

"The award-winning garden is an oasis of calm in York city centre. Relax in the Yorkshire in Bloom multiple gold winning garden and enjoy unrivalled views of the Minster. Drop into the café downstairs, creator of the National Trust Scone Blogger’s favourite scone."

The 'Turning Back Time' tours last around one hour and run every 15 minutes on Sundays from 11am until 4pm. The last tour departs 3pm.

Visitors admire the Napoleonic ship in the court room of Treasurer's House (Image: Annapurna Mellor)

Entry is free to National Trust members and pre-booking is recommended, but visitors can drop in on the day to check for availability.

For further details call 01904 624247 or visit The National Trust website.