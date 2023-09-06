At a time of huge demand for its product, how does a manufacturer of prefab homes go bust owing over £300million after just five years in business? (North Yorkshire housebuilder collapsed owing more than £300m, September 1).

Either there has been monumental managerial incompetence or something extraordinary has triggered this phenomenal collapse.

There needs to be a full independent inquiry into what exactly went wrong, where all the investment money has gone and who exactly is responsible for it all.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 

 