At last our country, and perhaps the world, has regained some sense!

Fracking had caused intense opposition and quite rightly. This planet - or at least our species - is on a collision course with extinction. But then you report that the Kirby Misperton fracking site is to be transformed to an operational test site for geothermal energy production!

Peace and Wisdom to these future saviours of our planet. We need more enlightenment!

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York