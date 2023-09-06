Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Bellway Homes have joined forces for the scheme and are hosting a public consultation event next week.

The draft plans include around 1,348 new homes including affordable, first homes, family housing and later living accommodation on the site north of Clifton Moor.

The developers say the village has provision for extensive community facilities including a new primary school and community sports facilities. The central village square could include shops, open green space and amenities.

The site is a strategic allocation in York’s Local Plan as site ST14, which is scheduled for adoption later this year.

The draft plans include woodland areas, trim trails, children’s play areas, green open space, and sports pitches. A green corridor is proposed through the centre of the village to give access to open space and views to the Minster.

The village would be accessed via a new spine road from an upgraded Clifton Moor Roundabout to the south, connecting to Wigginton Road to the east of the development.

The developers also say sustainable travel is at the heart of the proposals, with a new bus link through the development into Clifton Moor proposed, as well as several options for cycle links and footpath connections through to Clifton Moor.

Major public consultation is already underway, which will also include the proposed name of the village.

A public drop-in exhibition is also taking place at Rawcliffe Rec, off St Mark’s Grove, on Tuesday, September 12 between 3pm and 7pm.

Residents can learn more about the draft plans, discuss with the project team and provide feedback. The exhibition will also allow them to explore options for community facilities and their ongoing management at the proposed village.

Barrat and David Wilson Homes say the village presents a major opportunity for York to deliver on its housing needs, with significant community facilities and infrastructure.

“Residents have an opportunity to shape this new village and we are keen to ensure that it is easily accessible for existing residents to visit and explore,” a spokesman added.

Bellway similarly confirmed public input was needed to help shape the early stage draft indicative plans.

“This feedback is essential in ensuring the village can best provide community infrastructure to benefit new and existing residents,” they added.

Following public consultation, a Hybrid Planning Application is due to the submitted to City of York Council this autumn, with a decision expected in Autumn 2024.

Rawcliffe and Clifton Without city councillor Darryl Smalley said: “It's very early in the process and detailed plans have not been produced, but a key issue residents will want to see properly addressed is the impact on already congested local roads.

An artist's view of the site (Image: |Pic supplied)

“Given the current crisis in GP and dentistry services, it too remains to be seen how the proposal would not add to the existing long delays in NHS treatment."

He added: “One of the proposed access roads will be close to what's left of the former RAF Clifton site - personally, I'd like to see how this development proposes to make best use of our local heritage, whilst preserving it for future generations."

For details and to comment, go to: www.cliftonmoor-newvillage.co.uk.