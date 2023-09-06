Rose Mather, of York Knavesmire Harriers, was the first female finisher at the gruelling race up the highest mountain in the UK, collecting the Eddie Campbell Trophy and finishing 39th overall.

Rose completed the course in one hour 59 minutes, covering the 10 mile route from Fort Williiam in the Western Highlands to the 1,360-metre summit and back down again.

The race has more than 100 years of history and is considered to be one of the premier mountain races. This was Rose's first attempt at the Ben Nevis race, she was also the first Lady at the 2021 Yorkshire Three Peaks Race.

The event was won for the 12th year in succession by a local runner Finlay Wild.

Rose completed the course in one hour and 59 minutes (Image: Supplied)

As well as Rose's success in Scotland, the recent Tholthorpe 10k incorporating the Yorkshire 10k Road Race Championships saw more success for the Knavesmire Harriers runners. David Smither collected the gold medal for Male over 50, Emma Brookshaw silver for second Senior Lady and Anita Ruddock gold and Kathryn Dickinson silver in the female over 60 age category.

In 2021 during the 23-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks Race, Rose was the first lady to finish in Horton - and went one better than her mother, who was the second-placed lady in 1984. One the day, there was plenty to celebrate for the club on the course as a Knavesmire runner was the first lady to each of the three peaks.

In 2022, Rose also won an individual bronze medal as she placed ninth overall in the women’s Buckden Pike fell race, finishing third out of those from Yorkshire.

Rose was also part of the Knavesmire Ladies team that retained their Yorkshire Fell Running Senior Ladies Team Champions crown at the Ilkley Moor Fell Race earlier this year. The women's team of Rose, Becky Penty and Nik Tarrega took part in the event, with Rose taking the individual gold medal home with her.

The Knavesmire Harriers are a club with over 300 members and take part in races in the road, trail, fell and cross-country disciplines.

Further details on joining and taking part in races can be found on the club's website.

Each year, the club organises the Brass Monkey half marathon in York - and 2023 marked the 40th anniversary of the event.

Race founder Brian Hughes, who is still a coach with York Knavesmire Harriers and who also launched the popular Are You Taking The P? race in aid of prostate cancer, said he was both "amazed and delighted" that the run continued to be so popular 40 years after he founded it.