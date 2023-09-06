The Yorkshire division of housebuilder, Crest Nicholson, is continuing its northern growth by entering into contracts on three sites in Wilberfoss, near York; East Ayton, North Yorkshire; and Swanland in East Yorkshire.

The six-acre site at Wilberfoss will feature approximately 60 two-to-five-bedroom homes, including 25% affordable housing. Located on Mill Lane, the developers say the site will provide an ideal location for those commuting into the city centre.

The East Ayton site on Racecourse Road is just under five acres and will feature 56 homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing. It too is due for a New Year start.

The Swanland site is just over 20 acres and will comprise 150 2–5-bedroom homes and bungalows, including 25% affordable housing. Work on that will start in the coming months.

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “The sites in Swanland, Wilberfoss and East Ayton, are sought after destinations for homebuyers in the region, with strong commuting links and will allow us to provide increased choice of high quality, more energy efficient, new build homes with plenty of amenities nearby. We look forward to starting construction works later this year.”