The veterinary group is looking to reduce carbon emissions across its family of practices - one of the group’s key targets as part of their Sustainability Strategy.

Kelly has joined as sustainability manager and her role will involve setting carbon reduction targets across VetPartners and its practices, reviewing energy efficiency and looking at ways to make the veterinary group’s supply chain more sustainable.

In its ambitions, VetPartners has set carbon reduction targets for 2026 and 2033.

Veterinary practices are dedicated becoming more environmentally friendly, and thanks to the passion and commitment of colleagues across the group, VetPartners is on track to achieve – and, in some cases, exceed – key targets set in the group’s sustainability strategy.

Kelly will be working alongside Hannah James, head of environment, social and governance (ESG), and Harriet Ferris, sustainability coordinator, and will be based at the veterinary group’s headquarters in York.

She holds an MSc in Sustainability, Environmental Consultancy and Project Management, and has 10 years’ experience across sustainability roles in procurement and the education sector.

Kelly said: “The veterinary industry is new to me but I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge and applying previous experience across a new sector. I’m excited to work across the organisation to contribute to the positive impact VetPartners is already making and to support the organisation to reach its carbon reduction and wider sustainability targets.”

Hannah added: “With Kelly in the team we can look at our longer-term projects and look even further ahead to plan to ensure we are responding to the climate change crisis in the best possible way.

“We have already made really positive progress towards reducing our carbon footprint through working closely with our practices and have had strong commitment from them, and Kelly joining the team will help boost this further.

“We have more than 80 per cent of our practices now on renewable energy tariffs, over 99 per cent no longer using nitrous oxide and an increasing amount signing up to Investors in the Environment which allows them to monitor their own carbon emissions.”