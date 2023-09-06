David Cliff, who has a background in branding and design consultancy, has launched Patio Bright, which he believes will challenge the marketplace.

David, whose roles include running his design consultancy, as well as previously owning Yorkshire Burger Bar, says he wanted to use his years of expertise on a tangible project of his own, promising real-world impact.

He said: “I wanted to take my branding skills beyond the boardroom and into the real world.

“Patio Bright isn’t just a cleaning product: it’s a testament to what can happen when branding and product development come together.”

The journey began when a close friend introduced David to a UK-based chemical manufacturer, sparking a connection that would set the foundation for Patio Bright’s creation.

David and the team of chemists conceptualised Patio Bright as a commercial-grade concentrate that could tackle even the most stubborn environmental grime on any outdoor, hard surface, including delicate substrates such as limestone.

David continued: “It’s also perfect for cleaning other surfaces such as tennis courts, solar panels and artificial grass.”

Setting itself apart, Patio Bright’s powerful formula boasts an impressive dilution capability of up to 1:30, which not only demonstrates the product’s potency, but also provides exceptional value for money.

This contrasts starkly with common off-the-shelf brands, which often recommend dilution ratios as low as 1:5.

Patio Bright will be available exclusively online, directly to consumers, promising a hassle-free shopping experience.

As part of a forward-thinking growth strategy, David plans to launch two new products annually over the next five years.

Having recently completed the Phase One incubator programme at the York Science Park, David’s path has been further enriched.

This year-long programme provided him with valuable insights, mentorship, and resources, catalysing the development of Patio Bright and its journey to market.

With an eye toward the future, David envisions Patio Bright expanding its retail presence, potentially exploring wholesale-to-retail distribution.

He added: “While I’m concentrating solely on e-commerce as a path to market, I certainly will look at making connections in the wholesale space. But that’s a very different game.”