The energy producer is now a member of the forum’s First Movers Coalition (FMC) of companies who aim to develop carbon-removal technologies to help countries reach Net Zero.

It was launched at COP26 by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said “The commitments to carbon dioxide removals we are seeing in the market now are essential to accelerating the deployment of climate-saving technologies like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) which we will need to meet our climate goals.

“We welcome the opportunity to join the World Economic Forum in their efforts developing early markets for innovative technologies like BECCS.

“Through BECCS, Drax aims to be a global leader in high-integrity carbon removals and as part of that ambition we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate leadership and investment in the sector.”

Nancy Gillis, Programme Head of the First Movers Coalition at the World Economic Forum said, “We are thrilled to welcome Drax to the First Movers Coalition and look forward to working alongside the company to drive the acceleration of the global carbon removals market.”

“The First Movers Coalition believes that reducing emissions to net-zero by 2050 is possible if the right technologies are brought to commercial scale within the next decade, and we need companies like Drax to champion this mission to enact the change we need.”

With the right government engagement, Drax plans to invest billions over the coming years in global carbon removals and renewable energy projects, with the aim of capturing 14Mt a year of carbon removals by 2030 globally and to be a global leader in carbon removal projects.