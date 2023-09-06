FIREFIGHTERS had to be called in to help free a 12-year-old from a baby swing.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 5.53pm last night (September 5) to the park in Main Street, Kellington near Selby.
A service spokesman said: "The second crew from Selby attended after a 12 year old child became stuck in a piece of play apparatus designed for younger children.
"Crew used crew power to free the child."
